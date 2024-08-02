One of Deadpool and Wolverine’s most surprising cameo actors calls their appearance a "dream come true" as they share behind-the-scenes pic

Spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine ahead!

Deadpool and Wolverine has a plethora of surprising cameos – and Chris Evans makes arguably one of the coolest cameos in the entire film.

"Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!" Evans wrote on his Instagram story alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of the four on set (via Variety). "They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart."

In the film, Evans appears – and Deadpool immediately salutes him as Captain America. But much to the surprise of Wade and the audience, Evans yells "Flame On!" and reveals himself to be none other than Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch from Fox's 2005 Fantastic Four – which starred Evans in his first ever Marvel role. Upon the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the decision that Fox's Marvel films were not canon, Evans was recast as Captain America in the first standalone film to feature the First Avenger.

It's worth noting that Evans remains the Johnny Storm of Earth-121698, with Joseph Quinn taking over as the Human Torch for Earth-616 – the latter of which serves as the home base. Although that in and of itself is a little confusing given that we're pretty sure the new Fantastic Four is set in a 1960s version of Earth-616.

