New Deadpool and Wolverine behind-the-scenes video reveals unseen Gambit footage as Channing Tatum reveals how the Marvel movie made his childhood dream come true

More Deadpool and Wolverine behind the scenes footage has been unveiled, and this time the spotlight is on Channing Tatum's Gambit.

In the video, which you can see below, we get a fresh look at Tatum on set, as the actor talks more about his lengthy journey to playing the character on screen – and how finally playing the superhero in the Marvel Phase 5 movie fulfilled a childhood dream.

"I've been dancing around Gambit for almost close to 20 years now," Tatum reflected in the video. "I'd have done truly anything to actually walk onto screen as Gambit, just even one time."

He added: "Even my childhood, I was playing Gambit. My dad's from New Orleans. I was the kid that was grabbing my dad's duster and my dad's raincoat. I have a pack of cards and I was always chucking them at my friends and doing the whole thing."

Soon you'll be able to watch Gambit with CAPTIONS ON. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛Buy Deadpool & Wolverine on Digital October 1 and own it on Blu-ray October 22.

A gag reel for the film has also been released, featuring R-rated lines, flubs, and even Chris Evans getting hit in the crotch (more times than we were expecting).

The film is arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD this October 22, though the Deadpool and Wolverine Disney Plus release date has yet to be announced – but you can watch it on digital now.

