Marvel has been told to "stay away" from using Miles Morales in the MCU until after the Spider-Verse trilogy wraps up in 2027

Miles Morales won't be joining the MCU just yet as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reveals they are "nowhere" with the live-action development of the character after a request from Sony.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, Feige confirmed that Miles Morales won't be swinging into Marvel's roster until AFTER the Spider-Verse trilogy has concluded.

"Sony has their brilliant, genius, incredible Spider-Verse animated franchise going, and until that finishes, we’ve been told to stay away," Feige said.

For now, Tom Holland remains the one and only webslinger in the core MCU, though fellow Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield dropped in for a multiverse mash-up in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Miles Morales, meanwhile, has only grown in popularity since the character took on the Spider-Man mantle in the comics in 2011. He remains a focal point of the Spider-Verse animated movies, while also becoming a playable hero in Insomniac's Spider-Man game series.

The MCU even briefly teased Miles Morales with the inclusion of Miles' uncle Aaron Davis rocking up in Spider-Man: Homecoming played by Donald Glover, a role he briefly reprised in Across the Spider-Verse.

As for Beyond the Spider-Verse, the final instalment of the trilogy has been delayed oh-so-slightly, shifting from June 4, 2027 to June 25, 2027. Producer Chris Miller wrote on Twitter that it was down to a "better IMAX window."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also currently in production. Tom Holland is joined by The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal, Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, and returning castmates Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

