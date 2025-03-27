Marvel fans are hoping Channing Tatum's Gambit return in Avengers: Doomsday will be different from Deadpool and Wolverine

As confirmed in Marvel's huge Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, Channing Tatum will be returning to the MCU as Gambit, which, although this has left fans excited, many are concerned over how the hero will be presented in the upcoming movie.

In response to a Reddit chain sharing the news of Tatum’s casting titled "Looks Like He DID Make A Name For Himself, Afterall!" one fan responded, "We'll see – I think it worked for Deadpool. I'm not convinced it'll work for something like this and hope Gambit doesn't just get reduced to a comedy character with a goofy accent."

The fan is referring to last year’s smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine, where Gambit enters the scene in slow motion, flinging his cards around. There's no denying that Gambit’s appearance provided some comic relief, but fans are hoping he takes on a more serious role in Avengers: Doomsday, as one stated, "I really hope they update the Gambit look and accent... let's give it a once over for the more serious Avengers movies."

However, it is important to note that although Tatum was told to "dial up" the accent in Deadpool and Wolverine, as one fan pointed out, the Cajun accent is very real and very similar to what Tatum portrays in Deadpool 3.

Gambit’s return is a long time coming as he was supposed to have his own movie years ago. The Gambit film was announced at San Diego Comic Con 2015, and was set to be a romantic comedy led by Tatum. But nothing ever came from the feature, and after many script changes, director swaps, and then Disney later buying the rights to Marvel, the project was ultimately scrapped.

However, Tatum isn't the only Fox star to be welcomed into the Marvel Phase 6 movie, as Avengers: Doomsday has cast many X-Men stars, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and more. Plus, with more cast announcements on the way, Doomsday could turn out to be one big X-Men reunion.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up with upcoming Marvel movies.