Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirms when he plans to introduce Miles Morales' Spider-Man into the MCU

The Spider-Man: Spider-Verse movies are some of the best superhero flicks going right now, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige has taken notice, hoping to get Miles Morales into the MCU shortly after Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Speaking to Omelete (with translations provided by DeepL), Feige says "Miles will appear in the third Spiderverse, which is currently in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action".

We've already had a reference to Miles Morales in the MCU. Donald Glover is in Spider-Man: Homecoming , where he portrays weapons dealer and petty criminal Aaron Davis, also known as the villain Prowler. He mentions a nephew to Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and in the comics and Sony films, this is Miles Morales. Glover reprised this role in Across the Spider-Verse , having a cameo in Nueva New York.

He also has an Easter egg in Into the Spider-Verse , where an episode of Community in which he wears Spider-Man pajamas is seen for a brief moment on a TV. Glover even voiced Morales for season 3 of Ultimate Spider-Man.

Glover was actually the inspiration behind Miles Morales. Following his appearance in a Community Halloween episode where he dons a Spider-Man suit, the Donald4Spiderman movement arose, wanting to cast him in the role that later went to Andrew Garfield. It did however lead to the creation of Miles, as the writers wanted to bring a Black Spider-Man into the comics.

So, while we don't know for sure if Morales will appear in the MCU, we know Feige wants him there, and while Glover may be a little too old to play the teenager, he could reprise his role as Prowler.

The next Spider-Verse installment has been delayed, but you can check out everything we know about Beyond the Spider-Verse so far if you'd like to learn more about it.