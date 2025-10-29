Loki writer reveals the absurd Kang fight he pitched to Marvel for the Avengers movie that never was

Loki and Avengers: Doomsday writer Michael Waldron has revealed the Young Avengers vs. Kang 'fight' that would have gone down in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Taking to Reddit for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Waldron was asked whether he had learned anything from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty when moving on to write Avengers: Doomsday.

Waldron replied, "[The Kang Dynasty writer] Jeff Loveness and I spent an afternoon pitching on the Young Avengers defeating a version of Kang and being so stoked about it... only to discover that that particular Kang carried a little card that said to Be Patient with him, it was his first day as a Kang. And then they were so bummed. I think he was gonna be the lizard Kang from the end of [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania]."

Whether that Young Avengers fakeout makes the cut in Avengers: Doomsday remains to be seen, but we can expect the fresh-faced supergroup to at least have a presence in the fifth Avengers movie.

After all, the MCU has been at pains to suggest the newer generation of heroes are putting together a collective, with the likes of Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau, Kate Bishop, and Yelena Belova all entering each other's orbit in recent projects.

Plus, the likes of Riri Williams, Billy Maximoff, and America Chavez have all had prominent roles to play across Marvel Phases in the past few years.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was scrapped after Kang actor Jonathan Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios following the actor's conviction on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

Marvel's plan B involved bringing Robert Downey Jr. back into the fold as Doctor Doom, with the Avengers: Doomsday title being unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2024.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, 2026, though little is known about its plot so far. A recent tease from directors Joe and Anthony Russo has led fans to speculate it will revolve around an Avengers vs. X-Men conflict, however.

