Jackie Chan's team is advising the action on Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the star has visited the set himself: "The director was so excited"

Jackie Chan has revealed that his action team is assisting on the stunts for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and now we're even more excited for the webslinger's big screen return.

"I went to London for a meeting and visited the set," the actor, who most recently appeared in Karate Kid: Legends, recently told Chinese publication HK01. "My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team. I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was so excited when he saw me."

The team has previously collaborated on films such as Police Story, Thunderbolt, Mr. Nice Guy, Rush Hour, Shanghai Noon, and Around the World in 80 Days. In short, it's a guarantee that the action sequences are going to be some of the best the MCU has seen – and something a little more street-level and different, too. We can hardly wait.

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man 4 is set to follow Tom Holland's Peter Parker, as he ditches the timey-wimey world-saving and leans into being Everyone's Friendly Neighborhood do-gooder. With his anonymity restored, and his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) and former girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) not knowing who he is now, it's a task that proves easier said than done. Punisher's Jon Bernthal will also appear.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.