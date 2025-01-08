Fantastic Four star says motion-capture legend Andy Serkis helped with his performance and yes, he said that iconic Marvel catchphrase

Ahead of the release of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps this summer, Ben Grimm star Ebon Moss-Bachrach has revealed some details about the new Marvel movie. The latest take on the iconic comics marks the First Family's first major entry into the MCU (bar that Chris Evans cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine).

While very little is known about the plot, other than the fact it will be a period piece, Moss-Bachrach did give some insight into playing The Thing in a new interview. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live , The Bear star revealed that he's seen a rudimentary mock-up of what his character will look like.

"I've seen a very crude rendering as it takes a while to build this stuff," he explained. "They have so many animators working on this. I wear these motion capture suits, two cameras right here so they're capturing absolutely everything, every nuance, every expression, every thought in my eye."

He also revealed that he had some help from a master in motion capture too when filming. "Andy Serkis, who's sort of the godfather of motion capture, he's got this company called The Imaginarium, which is at Pinewood Studio where we shot Fantastic Four, and he was very generous."

The actor did also share that he said the character's famous catchphrase "It's clobberin' time" while filming but he's not sure it'll make it in. "I don't have final cut on this one so we'll see," he laughed.

Kimmel also tried to quiz Moss-Bachrach about whether Robert Downey Jr. was on the set at all, after it was rumored his Doctor Doom would appear at some point. "Yeah, we live together now, he asked me to move in with him," he joked, before going on to add: "It's not gonna happen, I've been through rigorous media training."

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is released on July 25, 2025. For more upcoming superhero movies, check out our guides to everything you need to know about Marvel Phase 5 and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.