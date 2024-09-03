Elizabeth Olsen says Natasha Lyonne needed no MCU advice when she was cast in Fantastic Four: "She knows she can navigate any situation"

Joining a franchise behemoth like the MCU is no small feat, but Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen is confident that Natasha Lyonne, who she stars alongside in new Netflix movie His Three Daughters, is more than up to the task.

"No, she needs no advice," Olsen tells GamesRadar+ when we ask if she had any guidance for Lyonne after she was cast in Fantastic Four. "She can handle her own in the world. She's a very tough broad. She knows she can navigate any situation, I think."

"She's one of the smartest people I've ever met," Carrie Coon, who stars alongside Olsen and Lyonne in His Three Daughters, adds.

Lyonne's role in Fantastic Four: First Steps is still being kept under wraps after her casting was announced back in May , but she joins a stacked cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, and Julia Garner.

In the meantime, she can be seen in His Three Daughters, a poignant and funny new drama directed by Azezal Jacobs, about three estranged sisters who reunite in their dying father's final days to help care for him and attempt to repair their own fractured relationships.

His Three Daughters arrives in select theaters on September 6 before arriving on Netflix on September 20. As for Fantastic Four: First Steps, that's set to hit the big screen on July 25, 2025, as the first movie in Marvel Phase 6.

In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5, or take a look ahead at the other upcoming superhero movies on the way.