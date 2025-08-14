Doctor Strange 2 star's confusing response to Avengers: Doomsday questions has Marvel fans thinking they're in the movie

Marvel fans are convinced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez will be in Avengers: Doomsday, given her confusing recent reaction to questions about her MCU future.

In a new red carpet interview with ET Online, the 19-year-old, who played time-hopping teen America Chavez in the aforementioned sequel, suggested she has to be "very" tight-lipped when it comes to the next movie surrounding Earth's Mightiest Heroes – and asking those behind the camera what they'd like to see from the character going forward.

"Manifest it, that's your task! Manifest," Gomez smiled, as she stared right into the camera.

"Can you pick, maybe, three words that you hope America embodies in this next installment of the Avengers?" the journalist asked, prompting Gomez to reply: "Bravery, courage and, I'd say... powerful."

When the journalist outright suggests Gomez is in Avengers: Doomsday ("There are so many incredible stars attached to that film, yourself included..."), Gomez simply went, "Oh," and looked into the camera once again. While it's obviously not a confirmation, it's certainly not a denial, as she continues on to say she'd love to reunite with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch onscreen one day.

"Why are we acting like she wouldn't be in the movie?? Ofc she will be... Young Avengers," one fan claimed on Twitter, while another said: "It's weird if the girl whose powers are to literally travel the multiverse isn't in the big Multiverse saga conclusion movies."

While his name didn't appear in Marvel's long-winded casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday in March, Doctor Strange himself Benedict Cumberbatch outright revealed he'd be in the movie during a chat with Business Insider back in January. "I got that wrong, I am in the next one," he told the publication, backtracking on an earlier interview he'd done with Variety, in which he stated he wasn't. "Don't ever believe anything I say." If he is, it seems all the more likely America is, too...

Confirmed cast members include all of the main Thunderbolts* line-up, the complete Fantastic Four quartet, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), and Letitia Wright (Black Panther). Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen are set to reprise their roles from Fox's X-Men movies, too.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney Plus. Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies heading our way.