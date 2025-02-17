Despite one of the MCU's lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores, Captain America: Brave New World has a massive opening weekend, already making back its reported production budget

Captain America: Brave New World might have debuted to one of the MCU's lowest ever Rotten Tomatoes scores, but the Marvel Phase 5 movie is soaring at the box office.

The film sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson step up as the new Cap, accompanied by Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres as the new Falcon.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie made $192.4 million globally over the Valentine's and President's Day long weekend, with $100 million domestically and $92.4 million internationally.

Brave New World's reported budget was $180 million, meaning the movie has already recouped production costs. But, rumors have abounded that reshoots drove the budget higher, though director Julius Onah denied multiple reshoots took place. "We only did one period of additional photography, which is the same on all of these movies, and it's just part of the filmmaking at this scale," he said. "When you think about so many movies that you love, I was mentioning this before from Star Wars to Jaws to Lord of the Rings, to you know, all those movies, this is a part of the process."

While critics might not have been that impressed by the film, its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes stands at a much higher 80% than its 51% critics score. Our own Captain America: Brave New World review awarded the movie three stars, with our verdict reading: "Anthony Mackie's Captain America earns his Stars and Stripes in this uneven, un-MCU thriller. Sam Wilson and an always-excellent Harrison Ford drag Brave New World into unfamiliar narrative territory before it eventually succumbs to familiar Marvel failings."

Brave New World is in theaters now. For everything else the MCU has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies – or for a marathon, see our rundown on watching the Marvel movies in order.