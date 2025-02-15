Marvel fans are loving Captain America: Brave New World way more than critics as very divisive Rotten Tomatoes score emerges

Critics – who needs 'em, right? Certainly not Captain America. Despite receiving a lukewarm initial reaction and noticing flaws in Sam Wilson's filmic debut with the star-spangled shield, that hasn't deterred fans from supporting the new Captain, who has earned a significantly higher audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes in comparison.

At the time of writing, Captain America: Brave New World stands at 50% on the Tomatometer, officially marking it rotten on the review aggregator site. This placement also lands it at 33rd in the site's rankings of all MCU movies, just above The Eternals (47%) and below The Marvels (62%). However, Marvel fans remain the wind beneath Cap's wings, awarding Brave New World an commendable audience score of 79%. Well, the audience knows best, right? That's why a score like that aligns it with the original Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp, which both hold the same exact percentage. Yep, Marvel fans made that choice, and we're leaving it at that.

The pressing question now is how Cap's box-office receipts will perform after wrapping up his opening weekend. Brave New World has already garnered $12 million in previews at the box office (according to The Numbers), with an anticipated total of $90 million by the end of a lengthy holiday weekend. Is that impressive? Compared to some of the monstrous numbers in days of old with the MCU, not particularly, Even so, when compared to The Marvels’ $46 million opening (which subsequently became the lowest for an MCU movie), it could certainly be much worse.

Now, it’s just a matter of how other Marvel films will perform in the months ahead. Following Sam's solo adventure, we'll have the super-team movie, The Thunderbolts*, who will be slow-motion walking into theatres on May 2. After that comes The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which aims to revitalize the MCU to the grand cinematic heights we all remember when it premieres on July 25. To keep you in the loop by then, here's our guide to every Marvel movie and TV show scheduled in 2025.