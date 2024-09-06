Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy would often call for "fresh lube on Hugh" on set, but it's not as weird as it sounds

Hugh Jackman has revealed maybe the weirdest piece of direction that Shawn Levy gave on the set of Deadpool and Wolverine – though it does make perfect sense, honest.

In a Twitter post talking about his fitness regime for the movie and thanking his "incredible team" for their help getting into shape, Jackman revealed that, to make his muscles shine on screen, he'd be oiled up.

"Whitney, my makeup artist, who was called in to put on some kind of oil to make my skin glisten," Jackman commented. "You would hear Shawn Levy yell out, 'Fresh lube on Hugh.' And everyone would sort of cringe a little bit. Not cringe, laugh."

I am grateful. pic.twitter.com/1OdGjhe3HFSeptember 4, 2024

Wolverine's shirtless scene turned out to be quite the hit with the internet, so it sounds like the oil/lube worked out.

Jackman has also previously shared a clip of his reaction to seeing the movie for the first time. "We marvel at your work, we watch it time and again, and we say lines alongside you and we marvel at the moments that you craft," Levy tells Jackman in the video. "What a blessing to do it together."

Deadpool and Wolverine has become the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, surpassing 2019's Joker to take the crown. "Have to tip my hat to [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] for this absolute steam roller of a movie. We knew it was gonna be big, but this is too much. Congrats to everyone involved!!" Joker director Todd Phillips wrote on Instagram.

For even more on the Marvel Phase 5 movie, check out our verdict in the Deadpool and Wolverine review, our pieces on the Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained and the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene, or see what else Marvel has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.