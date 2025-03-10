Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even

News
By
published

Captain America: Brave New World has managed one accomplishment as the Marvel movie fails to impress in theaters

Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

After a lackluster opening, Captain America: Brave New World has managed to obtain one victory: it’s not the lowest-grossing film led by the namesake hero. The new movie has managed to overtake The First Avenger, both globally and in the US, though earnings still aren’t huge.

At time of writing, latest figures put Brave New World’s global box office at $370.8 million dollars, with $176.5 million of that coming from the United States. This means the MCU sequel has just edged out the first Captain America film from 2011, which took in $370.6 million worldwide.

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

This puts Brave New World third in terms of Captain America movies ranked by box office. Although it would be easy to brush this off as another franchise disappointment, broader context tells a different story about what's going in the MCU right now.

Steve Rogers is gone and Sam is the new Cap, facing different villains and having to help reshape and re-organize whatever’s coming next for the Avengers Initiative. The film comes from a position not dissimilar to The First Avenger in 2011, building audience interest and laying the foundation of a longer overall story. Director Julius Onah and star Anthony Mackie were in the unenviable position of following a beloved cornerstone of the franchise.

Phase 5 has seen the MCU on relatively shaky ground cinematically, garnering two outright bombs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels amid the supreme successes of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Deadpool and Wolverine. Captain America 4 now sits somewhere in the middle, getting closer to a purported break even point of $425 million, but far from the billion-dollar-grossing heights of the Merc with a Mouth.

Much like in Phase 1, the emphasis is on introducing characters, growing our affection for them, and getting things moving. The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* will both be doing plenty more of that, bringing us steadily toward Avengers: Doomsday.

You can still find Captain America: Brave New World in theaters. Our guide on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows will tell you what else to keep an eye out for.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World
Despite one of the MCU's lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores, Captain America: Brave New World has a massive opening weekend, already making back its reported production budget
Captain America: Brave New World
Marvel fans are loving Captain America: Brave New World way more than critics as very divisive Rotten Tomatoes score emerges
Danny Ramirez and Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Captain America: Brave New World review: "Anthony Mackie's Cap earns his Stars and Stripes in this uneven, un-MCU thriller"
Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World
Captain America: Brave New World ends a surprising 17-year Marvel streak with its no-nonsense opening
Captain America: Brave New World
First reactions to Captain America: Brave New World compare the Marvel movie to Winter Soldier, but point out some major issues
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Captain America: Brave New World release date, cast, trailer, and more Marvel news
Latest in Marvel Movies
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Black Widow post-credits
Avengers Tower will have a new name in Thunderbolts, and the movie's director says it's "a symbol of things taking a darker turn"
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World
“The reveal was a big mistake”: MCU fans pick the twists they wish Marvel movie trailers didn’t spoil beforehand
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers have an idea about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars runtimes, and one might reach Avengers: Endgame's record
Latest in News
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
a stone giant walks on a field near a cliff
Erenshor, the 'MMORPG' with fake players that's not actually an MMO at all, gets an imminent release date
Michael Bay
Michael Bay and James Cameron had a call to commiserate over the state of the movie industry: "No one can greenlight anything anymore"
Guitar Hero
Guitar Hero expert finally annihilates world record 200% speedrun of the game's hardest song after trying and failing 50,000 times
More about marvel movies
Black Widow post-credits

Avengers Tower will have a new name in Thunderbolts, and the movie's director says it's "a symbol of things taking a darker turn"
The cast of Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
Michael Bay

Michael Bay and James Cameron had a call to commiserate over the state of the movie industry: "No one can greenlight anything anymore"

See more latest
Most Popular
Michael Bay
Michael Bay and James Cameron had a call to commiserate over the state of the movie industry: "No one can greenlight anything anymore"
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
a stone giant walks on a field near a cliff
Erenshor, the 'MMORPG' with fake players that's not actually an MMO at all, gets an imminent release date
Atomfall
Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do
Guitar Hero
Guitar Hero expert finally annihilates world record 200% speedrun of the game's hardest song after trying and failing 50,000 times
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Richie in You season 5
You season 5 trailer introduces Joe's new love interest and teases familiar faces in the final installment of the Netflix thriller
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
soldiers dropping in from the sky and looking over verdansk
Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"