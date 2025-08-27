Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star only found out he was returning for Avengers: Doomsday five hours before the cast reveal livestream

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta has revealed that he only found out he was cast in Avengers: Doomsday five hours before everyone else did during the casting livestream.

"We were waiting on the green light [from Marvel] and my agents in the U.S. were not sure about the news [of my return]," Huerta said during an appearance on TV Azteca's La Resolana con El Capi (via Deadline).

"They practically told us around 12 at night, and at 5:30 in the morning, the [cast reveal] livestream started, and they told us, 'Hey, the news is about to drop.' It was surprising and it was cool."

Huerta played Namor in 2022's Black Panther sequel, the king of the water-dwelling Talokan. He clashes with Shuri and the Wakandans as he blames them for bringing international missions to find vibranium to their shores and putting his people in danger. Battle between Wakanda and Talokan ensues, but the two nations eventually reach an agreement on a peaceful alliance.

The actor added that "the dynamic has been different" in Doomsday compared to Wakanda Forever. "There are 20-something characters involved in the story, which means we are each going to have smaller roles because there needs to be space for all the characters and all the universes," he said. "This makes it a much more simpler role, in terms of time and energy of making a film like this."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6 and beyond.