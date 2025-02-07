Anthony Mackie requested one major Captain America costume change before Brave New World because it was his "worst nightmare"

Captain America actor Anthony Mackie has revealed he had one costume request for Marvel in Brave New World.

As mentioned in an interview with IGN, Mackie asked to ditch the cowl first glimpsed during the series finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"I told them I was never wearing that shit again, dude," Mackie said. "That was hard – with the heat, the sweat, the fogged-up glasses. It was impossible… it was my worst nightmare."

From what we've seen so far of Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie's Sam Wilson is instead wearing a more traditional Captain America get-up, complete with the Falcon-esque flourish of red boots and red goggles. Crucially, the neck brace-style cowl is nowhere to be found.

He'll need all the free movement he can get, too, seeing as how the new Cap is seemingly taking on Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader, and Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ ahead of Brave New World's release, Mackie expressed his excitement at finally stepping into the role of Captain America on the big screen – over half-a-decade after his character was bestowed the iconic shield by Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame.

"You have to think about how much work and how much time went into this. They told me I was gonna be Captain America five years ago. So I've just been biding my time waiting for this moment," Mackie said.

He continued, "But the excitement of it comes with the idea of, Marvel gave me the best cast, they gave me the best script, they gave me the best crew, they gave me the best director to make the best movie we could make. And I'm just really proud of it. I'm proud of the fact that it turned out the way it did, and it's entertaining, and it's heartfelt, and it's fun, and it's everything a Marvel movie is supposed to be."

Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters on February 14. For more from the MCU, check out our guides on the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.