An unearthed Avengers: Endgame deleted scene showing Tony Stark after his death is blowing people's minds: "Is this real?"

Marvel fans have been left reeling over an unearthed deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame. The scene takes place immediately after Tony puts on the Infinity Gauntlet and snaps his fingers, making the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos.

He then wakes up and finds himself in an in-between place with his daughter, Morgan Stark. Played by Katherine Langford, she’s all grown up in the scene as Tony asks if he knows her before he realizes who she is.

"It worked?" he says holding her hands, as Morgan replies: "Yeah, it worked for me, I got to live and grow up. For you, I can’t answer." It’s a deeply emotional scene when Tony realizes what he’s done, and shares his worries and regrets about the decision he made.

"I’m proud of you," Morgan tells him as Tony overcomes his choice. He then simply says, "If you’re happy, I’m happy." If that wasn’t enough to make you start crying, Tony tells her that he "loves her 3000", calling back to their adorable exchange earlier in the film. Watch it below.

Avengers - Endgame | Deleted Scene - Tony at the Waystation pic.twitter.com/74LQ92Hmm9October 12, 2024

The scene didn’t make the final cut of the 2019 movie, and it seems like a whole load of Marvel fans have never seen it themselves either. Responding to the video shared by All Marvel, All the Time, originally from Jakob Von Doom, the MCU community voiced their surprise.

"How the fuck haven't I seen or heard of this scene before?" one wrote, while another added: "Is this real" A third tweeted: "It’s been 5 years and I have never seen this until now, but glad it was cut but I still would of been an emotional wreck watching this."

Some viewers also shared their thoughts about why they think it didn’t make the final cut of the movie. "Cool scene but didn’t like his dialogue of reluctance, maybe why they cut it," one suggested as another agreed: "Good scene, but I think Tony’s sacrifice was more impactful without this scene."

