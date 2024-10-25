An ex-Marvel writer says one of the MCU's most common complaints is being addressed: "Some of their series should have been films… they're taking that more into account now"

After Armor Wars' creative overhaul, its former writer says Marvel has learned from its past mistakes and is putting "more thought" into what should be a movie and what should be a Disney Plus series.

Ex-Armor Wars head writer Yassir Lester has suggested in an interview with ComicBook.com that the Rhodey-centric project’s shift from a TV show to a movie is thanks to a change in behind-the-scenes thinking at Marvel Studios.

"I think that Marvel is constantly in a state of ‘What is the most interesting?’" Lester said. "And I … honestly believe some of their films should have been series and some of their series should have been films. And I think that they’re taking that more into account, giving that a little bit more thought now."

While it’s not a recent complaint, fans have pointed to certain series – such as Secret Invasion and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – feeling more like a movie spread out over six parts rather than an episode-by-episode TV show. Now, it seems, that will change moving forward.

That will be a relief to those who have followed Armor Wars over the years, especially for fans who have been acutely aware of the back-and-forth nature of its production.

Initially announced as a Disney Plus series by Kevin Feige in 2020 with Yassir Lester joining as head writer a year later, the project went into development limbo for around 18 months before – in 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter revealed that it would be reworked as a movie.

Since then, there’s been practically radio silence on the project – with even star Don Cheadle, who plays Rhodey in the MCU, left in the dark.

"You can find out and let me know," Cheadle told TVLine when asked for an Armor Wars update earlier this month.

"I don't know, I'm not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we'll see what happens, we'll see what it is."

For more on the MCU, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.