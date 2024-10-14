Marvel star Don Cheadle doesn't know what's going on with Armor Wars either

Don Cheadle is as unclear on his Rhodey future as we are.

Armor Wars, a solo show – which is now a movie – set to star Rhodey, was announced years ago, but news on the project has been slow.

"You can find out and let me know," Cheadle told TVLine when asked for an update.

He added: "I don't know, I'm not sure where anything is right now. I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we'll see what happens, we'll see what it is."

Plus, Rhodey was revealed to be a Skrull for some time in Secret Invasion, which will surely impact things moving forward. "Uh… you know, there was no… it wasn't a demand," Cheadle said of his reaction to hearing he'd be a Skrull in the show. "It was a request. 'What do you think about playing this?' And it was to set up stuff in the following thing. So, if the following thing happens, and all those things were set up, then that's one thing. If, as you said, it doesn't, then we can talk about how I feel about it after!"

"You know, our Disney Plus shows are awesome, and we love them, but the budgets are not the same as the features. That's no secret," Marvel producer Nate Moore said of why Armor Wars pivoted from a show to a movie. "When you're talking about a show that wants to be about seeing all the cool armors and Don Cheadle interacting with all these armors and, sort of, the legacy of Tony Stark? That became kind of cost prohibitive to do as a show."

