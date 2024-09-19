Agatha All Along creator on why we never see [SPOILER]'s face in episode 1: "The show isn't her story"

Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer has answered a key mystery in the new Marvel show's premiere episode: why didn't we see the Jane Doe's face?

Spoilers for Agatha All Along follow. You have been warned!

Early on in the WandaVision spin-off, we see Agatha – now Agnes O'Connor, a Mare of Easttown-style detective – investigating the murder of an unknown victim.

While the cause of death (crushing), distinctive scarlet-colored hair, and Wanda's name appearing on the library card found with the body would all suggest Agatha is digging into the murder of the Scarlet Witch, we never actually see her. As such, Kathryn Hahn's sorceress and the viewers never get facetime with Elizabeth Olsen's magic user.

“It was never the plan to show her face – both stylistically, and because this show isn't her story," Schaeffer told TV Line. Instead, the follow-up from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was "really about [how] when the body is turned over, the camera's on Agatha’s face. That's really where our attention is, and where the focus of the show is."

The clue, then, is in the show's name – this is Agatha's time to shine. Despite that, Olsen has still fielded recent questions about whether she will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I have been lucky that, when I started, I was used well," Olsen told the radio station FM104. "I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there… if there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney Plus. As to be expected, several WandaVision-style theories have already done the rounds, including why Aubrey Plaza's character might have ties to a major Marvel villain and how a clock-themed background detail might be hinting at more of the show's secrets.

For more, check out our guides on the upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.