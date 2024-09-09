Elizabeth Olsen gets candid about Marvel’s post-WandaVision treatment of Scarlet Witch: "I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there…"

Elizabeth Olsen says it didn't seem like Marvel knew what to do with Scarlet Witch after WandaVision, but that she'd be happy to reprise the role if the MCU finds a way that makes sense.

"It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well," Olsen told the radio station FM104. "I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there… if there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back."

Olsen first appeared as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, back in 2015 with Avengers: Age of Ultron, before reprising the role again in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. WandaVision, set after the events of Endgame, hit Disney Plus in 2021 as the first-ever MCU TV show and saw Wanda use magic to channel her grief into an idyllic, sitcom version of reality. She then starred in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which saw her stopping at nothing to be with a multiverse version of her two sons who aren't actually hers.

The actor can be seen next in His Three Daughters opposite Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne, which is set for a limited theatrical run in the United States beginning on September 6 before hitting Netflix on September 20. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.