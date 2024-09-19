Agatha All Along's broken clocks might be the key to unlocking this bewitching new Marvel theory

Agatha All Along viewers have kickstarted WandaVision-style theories already with this incredible background spot that proves the devil really is in the details.

As first seen by Redditor KallextraShade, there are several clocks featured in the background of scenes in the first two episodes including, most notably, the interrogation scene between Kathryn Hahn's 'Agnes' and Joe Locke's Teen. But there's a problem: they're all stuck on 3:33.

Inevitably, this has sparked the imaginations of fans, with one speculating that it could have something to do with 666, AKA the Number of the Beast associated with the Devil. Given how often Mephisto's name was thrown around when WandaVision first aired, there might just be something in this.

Throw in another theory that Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal might be 'Blackheart', the child of Mephisto, and it appears we might be getting another 'Agatha All Along'-style rug pull towards the end of the series.

Of course, those of a witchy disposition will also be acutely aware that 3:33 falls between the typical witching hour in folklore of 3:00-4:00 AM, the time at which all manner of supernatural beings and creatures are at their most fearsome.

A broken clock may be right twice a day but, here, it could be the key to unlocking who – or what – is tormenting Agatha. Only time will tell.

Agatha All Along's first two episodes are now streaming. For more on the Disney Plus show's plans, check out the Agatha All Along release schedule. Then dive into our MCU guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and upcoming Marvel movies.