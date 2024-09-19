The Rings of Power season 2 just quoted Gandalf again, and the Stranger’s identity seems almost certain now

Warning: This article contains details from The Rings of Power season 2 episode 6.

The Rings of Power season 2 is at it again with another line plucked almost directly from The Lord of the Rings. The latest nod came in episode 6, and it might have finally solved one of the show’s longest-running mysteries.

Tom Bombadil and the Stranger make a brief appearance in ‘Where Is He?’ as the wise Midde-earth dweller tries to help the Istar find his destiny. Their journey takes them to a field of trees where the Stranger is to try and find a staff, but he’s troubled by the thought this will distract him from helping save Nori and Poppy from encroaching danger.

In response, Bombadil says to him: "Many that die deserve life, some that live deserve death. Who are you to give it to them?" Sound familiar? Well, that quote is very similar to one that Gandalf utters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings books.

In The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf says to Frodo: "Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them?" when the pair are discussing what to do about Gollum. A slight variation of it even made its way into Peter Jackson’s adaptation as well.

This is certainly a big hint that the Stranger is actually Gandalf, which has been speculated since he first crashed into Middle-earth back in season 1. It’s also not the first time that the character has quoted the great wizard either, with a nod in the season 1 finale leaving us convinced that it was him. "When in doubt, Elanor Brandyfoot, always follow your nose," he said to Nori at the time.

Yet, despite all of the clues, nothing has been confirmed about who the Stranger really is, whether that be a Blue Wizard or Saruman. We’ll find out soon though, as the showrunners recently confirmed to the Radio Times that his identity will be revealed by the end of season 2. Place your bets now.

