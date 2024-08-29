The Rings of Power season 2's blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment has ties to Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy

Warning: This article contains The Rings of Power season 2 episodes 1-3.

The Rings of Power season 2 has begun on Prime Video with an epic return to Middle-earth. The first three episodes are packed with details as we see Sauron’s new form as Annatar, and his manipulation of a new Elf in Celebrimbor.

Following his creation of rings for the Elves, Celebrimbor is working in his new forge in Eregion at the beginning of the season. It’s here that he shows Mirdania something new he’s developed, revealing a slab of stone that has nothing on it until he appears outside with it in the moonlight.

In the light of the night, a swirling pattern shows up on the stone. "I have called it Ithildin, made from the last sliver of Mithril," he tells her.

Now, we only see this for a moment, but it certainly looks familiar to the design of the Doors of Durin. These are the doors that guard the way into Moria in J.R.R. Tolkien’s works. They were made using Ithildin, which is described as an extremely refined type of Mithril that’s been thinned out to be used as a lining.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

It can be only seen in moonlight or starlight, and it lights up when certain words are uttered in its presence. This is depicted in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy too. In The Fellowship of the Ring when the fellowship approaches the Doors of Durin, they find Ithildin has been used to inscribe special runes that will allow them to enter Moria. They must speak the Elven word for "friend" to be able to enter.

Now we know that the Doors of Durin were constructed in the Second Age, so could this be what Celebrimbor is starting to work on here? Time will tell it seems, but it’s certainly a neat nod for fans of the franchise.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Rings of Power season 2 has debuted on Prime Video. For more, check out our The Rings of Power season 2 review, our The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule, and our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.