The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7 just featured a brutal Tolkien battle, and I'm really worried about one of my favorite characters

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7.

The latest episode of The Rings of Power season 2 featured a huge battle, that the showrunners previously revealed they had in the planning for years. The sack of Eregion saw Adar lead his army of Orcs to the Elven stronghold, only to come face-to-face with a legion of Elves led by Commander Elrond.

It was a fierce battle, with heavy losses on both sides, but without the help of the Dwarves, Adar's Orcs took the lead. It seems too, there was a major casualty in the midst of the carnage as Adar and Arondir finally met once again, in the middle of the battlefield.

After Arondir killed a huge number of Orcs, Adar, walked up to him and stabbed him clean in the chest, before kicking him to the ground. It was immediately after this that the wall to Eregion fell too, seemingly marking a turning point in the battle. We don't see any more of Arondir after he falls to the ground, but I've got to admit, I'm very worried about his fate.

Is Arondir really dead in The Rings of Power?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Unfortunately, we just don't know yet! It is an absolutely brutal face-off between the two in the episode's final moment, and given that Arondir crumples to the ground, it's not looking great.

Arondir isn't a character in J.R.R. Tolkien's books either, but a new creation for the show, which means we can't look there for answers either. We do know from Tolkien's works that some of the Elves, led by Elrond, do manage to flee, so we'll just have to hope that Arondir will be among them.

In the meantime, we'll just have to wait and hope that he's okay, or at the very least that we get some indication in the trailer for the show's final episode. Arondir is one of the best introductions into Tolkien's world, and one of my personal favorite characters, I hope we get to see a lot more of him.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule and our The Rings of Power season 2 review.