First Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim reactions call the anime movie "breathtaking" and "a roaring return to Middle-earth"

Reactions for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim are in, and they're overwhelmingly positive.

The anime movie is a prequel that tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, who was a King of Rohan – and the namesake of Helm's Deep.

"The War of the Rohirrim is a ROARING return to Middle-earth with gorgeous animation that wonderfully weaves Peter Jackson’s cinematic vision through the artistry of anime. This is The Lord of the Rings like we’ve never seen before. Overly long but feels so good to be back," says The Movie Podcast co-host Daniel Baptista , while co-host Anthony Gagliardi says: "The War of Rohirrim is BREATHTAKING on the big screen. Kenji Kamiyama directs with cinematic scope, delivering thrilling battles and striking designs. Where it falls short is in its story, which fails to impress or deliver memorable characters."

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is a great addition to the iconic franchise. Perfect for families with teens & Tolkien fans, it has deeper exploration of lore, delivers an empowering story, offers up insane action & features exciting cameos," says Mama's Geeky's Tessa Smith .

"The War of the Rohirrim is a fantastic journey back to Middle-earth! With an outstanding voice cast, dazzling animation, and superb directing from Kenji Kamiyama, the film is an absolute must-watch on the big screen, with its epic action and battle sequences," says Muses of Media's Britany Murphy .

"The War of the Rohirrim blends anime-inspired 2D and 3D animation in an EMPOWERING tale that deepens Middle-earth’s lore with themes of legacy, hope, and leadership. Though stunning, it feels more suited for streaming than theatres. Nonetheless, Tolkien fans will rejoice!" says Geekcentric's Justin Lawrence .

"#LordOfTheRings War of the Rohirrim is a breathtaking jump into anime for the Middle-earth Saga. There is so much to love for the animated return of Tolkien's #LOTR mythology; and it feels every bit as epic and stirring as you'd want. I cannot wait to see this again," says CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes .

"Finally, I can talk about #TheWarofTheRohirrim! If you love the original Lord of the Rings trilogy the new film is 100% for you, and if you love what 'Rings of Power' has been doing, it's also 100% for you. This film reignited my love for Tolkien in a very real way. Stunning animation, gorgeous storytelling, and phenomenal voice work!" says Collider's Maggie Lovitt .

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives in theaters on December 13, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of this year and beyond to fill out your watchlist.