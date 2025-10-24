One Piece season 2 star David Dastmalchian says the live-action Netflix anime adaptation "nailed it" when it comes to new villain Mr. 3: "The people making it are so truly dedicated to Oda's world"

News
By published

Exclusive: David Dastmalchian talks playing Mr. 3 in Netflix's One Piece

One Piece season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

David Dastmalchian says Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation is a true labor of love, and that he can't wait for fans to meet his brand new villain in season 2.

"I don't know when it's coming out, but I know that it's gonna be soon, and I know that the magic you see when you watch the live action One Piece is because all the people who are making it are truly so dedicated to the world, to Oda's world, to the world of the show to the characters," Dastmalchian tells GamesRadar+. "They are like a family. We would get together and do game nights, and I just watched the Straw Hats and you know all the baddies and the good guys together, and everyone just loved one another and working on the show so much. It was really special."

Mr. 3 in One Piece

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix just released the first photo of Mr. 3's house...and it's quite the upgrade. In both the manga and anime, Mr. 3's house is a pretty plain, white cube with some drippy wax on top. Some fans (including myself) have always wondered why Mr. 3's house was so plain when the villain himself is quite theatrical and eccentric...but Netflix has corrected this. The live-action house, which is nestled on an island known as Little Garden, is more of a luxurious wax villa, complete with curtains in the windows and a little chimney.

"It's really tricky when you think about how hard it's been for people to find the good adaptations of anime to live action," Dastmalchian continues. "And they nailed it because they leaned into what makes the manga work. And the manga is what makes the anime work. And you take both of those source materials, and if you're willing to listen to do the magic of that, that's what makes the live action work."

One Piece season 2 arrives on Netflix in 2026. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best Netflix shows streaming now.

See more TV Shows News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.