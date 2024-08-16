Prime Video's He-Man: Masters of the Universe live-action movie casts Riverdale star in key role

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming He-Man live-action adaptation has cast another important role, the titular character’s love interest Teela.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes will play Teela in the Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films project, officially titled He-Man: Masters of the Universe, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Mendes joins The Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine, who plays He-Man .

The upcoming movie is adapted from the popular He-Man toy first introduced in the 1980s. Teela is a warrior goddess and the Captain of the Royal Guard responsible for training and protecting Prince Adam of Eternia (the royal who later turns into He-Man). However, she is also He-Man’s love interest and the two become an official couple in the Masters of the Universe: Revolution cartoon.

But it looks like we will have to wait a little longer until we find out if Mendes’ Teela will have a similar role in the upcoming project as the studios are keeping a tight lid on plot details at this time. However, we do know that the concept revolves around Prince Adam turning into the muscular and super-able He-Man who must protect his planet from the villainous Skeletor and his armies.

This is not the first time the franchise has been adapted, as it has seen numerous animated TV series, and even a movie in 1987 titled Masters of the Universe. The ‘80s flick starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, Frank Langella as Skeletor, and Chelsea Field as Teela, follows the warrior as he travels to Earth to stop Skeletor from obtaining a cosmic key.

The new movie is directed by Kubo and the Two Strings’ Travis Knight, and written by Chris Butler, following initial drafts by David Callaham, and brothers Aaron and Adam Nee. A wider cast list is yet to be announced.

Mendes is best known for her Netflix movies and TV shows such as the Archie comic adaptation Riverdale and comedy flick Do Revenge, and Prime Video original rom-com Upgraded.

He-Man: Masters of the Universe is set for a June 5, 2026 release date. For more, keep up with upcoming movies heading your way in 2024 and beyond.