Idris Elba was so dedicated to voicing Knuckles for Sonic 3, he recorded the lines while wearing Knuckles gloves

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters this week

Idris Elba as Knuckles
Talk about method acting: Idris Elba wore giant Knuckles gloves while recording his lines for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we get a behind-the-scenes look at Elba, Keanu Reeves, Ben Schwartz, and Colleen O’Shaughnessy recording their lines for the upcoming threequel. Elba can be seen, quite hilariously, recording his lines while wearing giant Knuckles gloves. We admire his dedication.

Elba plays Knuckles not only in the feature films, but in the spin-off miniseries of the same name. The series premiered on Paramount Plus earlier this year, and follows Knuckles as he trains deputy sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sees Sonic (Schwartz), Tails (O'Shaughnessy), and Knuckles team up with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to take down Shadow (Reeves). The cast includes James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Tom's wife Maddie, Krysten Ritter, Shemar Moore, Alyla Browne, Natasha Rothwell, and Jorma Taccone.

The live-action/CGI hybrid Sonic movies have been a global box office success, with the first Sonic earning $320 million against a budget of $90 million, and the second earning $409 million against a budget of $90 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into cinemas on December 20 in the US and December 21 in the UK. For more of your favorite hedgehog, check out our ranking of the best Sonic movies. For more movie news, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies and our complete list of movie release dates.

