First trailer for How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie is here, and it looks just as fun and emotional as the animated version

Our favorite duo is back and we are ready to fall in love with them all over again as the first full trailer for the How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie has landed.

The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with Gerard Bulter's Viking leader telling the tale of how Vikings have killed dragons for as long as he can remember because they are a "threat".

However, when he instructs his outcast son Hiccup to kill a beast, the boy is unable to and instead forms a bond with the little black toothless dragon (I think we all know where this is going). As Hiccup and Toothless join forces to mend the ongoing war between man and beast, a huge battle erupts. The trailer ends with a huge dragon chasing the pair up to the sky.

How To Train Your Dragon - Official Trailer | (Universal Pictures) - HD - YouTube Watch On

The clip showcases some stunning visuals as well as new looks at main characters like Butler's Chief Stoick the Vast and Hiccup's love interest Astrid played by Nico Parker. The footage also includes sneak peeks at some of the best moments from the animated film, such as Hiccup making a prosthetic tail fin to fix Toothless' broken tail.

As we saw in the first teaser for the film, released last November, this new adaptation of Cressida Cowell's book series is staying faithful to DreamWorks' beloved animated film series.

Just like 2010's How to Train Your Dragon, the film follows an awkward young Viking who nurses an injured dragon when he was supposed to kill it. He later discovers that the dragon, which he names Toothless, is a Night Fury, one of the most feared kinds. Both feeling like outsiders, they make an unbreakable bond, and set out to put an end to his village's tradition of slaying the winged beasts.

The Black Phone star Mason Thames plays Hiccup, with Nick Frost, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), and Ruth Codd (The Fall of the House of Usher) completing the supporting cast. The remake is directed by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the animated movies.

How to Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters on June 13. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.