A popular Roblox game is next in line to get the movie adaptation treatment, but it's not the one you think

Get your gardening tools ready, Roblox fans

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / The Garden Game)

Good news Roblox fans, one of the app's most popular games is being turned into a movie, and no, it's not Brookhaven, Adopt Me!, or Dress to Impress.

Production company Story Kitchen has a movie in development based on the Roblox game Grow a Garden, and it's working with the game's creators to bring it to life, as reported by Deadline.

