A popular Roblox game is next in line to get the movie adaptation treatment, but it's not the one you think

Good news Roblox fans, one of the app's most popular games is being turned into a movie, and no, it's not Brookhaven, Adopt Me!, or Dress to Impress.

Production company Story Kitchen has a movie in development based on the Roblox game Grow a Garden, and it's working with the game's creators to bring it to life, as reported by Deadline.

Developed by Splitting Point Studios, Grow a Garden is essentially a farming simulator, allowing players to live out their gardening dreams and grow flowers, vegetables, and more, and take part in seasonal events and side quests.

With so many games on Roblox to adapt, Grow a Garden sounds pretty straightforward and familiar. But since its launch in March, Grow a Garden has had more than 33 billion plays and grown a very passionate fan base. At one point, the game was more popular than Fortnite, and in summer 2025, Grow Garden accounted for more than two-thirds of all players logged into Roblox.

So, what will the movie entail? Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline reports that the film will be aimed at all ages, featuring an "unexpectedly epic story about growth, friendship, and the magic that happens when you nurture something from the ground up."

However, the Grow a Garden movie is in the right hands with Story Kitchen. The studio is in the process of bringing many games to the screen, such as Life Is Strange, Split Fiction, and It Takes Two. The studio's Tomb Raider series, starring Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, is due to begin production in January 2026.

Co-founders Dmitri M. Johnson and Michael Lawrence Goldberg commented on the project, saying, "Grow a Garden is exactly the kind of imaginative, heartfelt world we love to adapt, an uplifting story-world rooted in play, creativity, and community."

The Grow a Garden movie does not yet have a release date.