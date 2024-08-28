The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon kicks off production on season 3 with a suitably on-brand announcement

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has officially started filming its third season in Madrid – and stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride announced the news in a suitably on-brand way.

Taking to the franchise's official social media pages, the pair shared a video of themselves in costume, addressing fans as "amigos". Reedus said: "We're so happy to be shooting season 3 here in beautiful Spain."

"Vamos! Let's go, Vamos!" McBride added, as she playfully pushes Reedus out of the frame. Watch the promo below...

HOLA ESPAÑA! Season 3 of #TWDCaryl is now in production. pic.twitter.com/vkdcq61d06August 27, 2024

Despite season 2, which is officially titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, not having released yet, the zombie spin-off's third season was confirmed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Reedus, McBride, and Laurent actor Louis Puech Scigliuzzi dropped by Hall H on Friday, July 26, to celebrate its continuation alongside executive producer Greg Nicotero and showrunner David Zabel.

"It's interesting shooting this show outside of Georgia. We sort of picked up these two characters and we recreated the world around them," Reedus said on stage, before referencing the fact that McBride didn't really feature in season 1 due to its filming location. "So to watch Melissa come to Europe to kickass? I've been waiting."

Set some time after the events of The Walking Dead season 11, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 centered on the titular survivor, after he woke up on a beach in Marseille – and was quickly tasked by a nun to ferry Laurent, a French boy believed to be some sort of super empathetic messiah, to Northern France. Teaming up with Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), Daryl accepted, setting him off on a perilous journey full of burner zombies, a nefarious nightclub owner, and a power-hungry political leader.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres on September 29 in the US, and in the UK sometime in October. For more, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, or have a look at our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.