The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan calls his new TV adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie "one of my favorite projects ever" as filming wraps

Mike Flanagan is setting expectations high for his new Carrie TV show

Carrie
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Filming wrapped on Amazon's new Carrie TV show over the weekend, and showrunner Mike Flanagan has high praise for the upcoming series.

"Our last day of filming on CARRIE," Flanagan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his director's chair signed by the show's cast. "This has been one of the best experiences of my career, one of the very best ensembles I’ve ever worked with, and already one of my favorite projects ever. Cannot wait for you guys to see what we made."

Carrie was first adapted for the screen by Brian De Palma in 1976, with Sissy Spacek starring as the titular high schooler. Two other big-screen adaptations followed: one in 2002, starring Angela Bettis, and another in 2013, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, neither of which were particularly well-received by critics.

