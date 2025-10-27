The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan calls his new TV adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie "one of my favorite projects ever" as filming wraps

Filming wrapped on Amazon's new Carrie TV show over the weekend, and showrunner Mike Flanagan has high praise for the upcoming series.

"Our last day of filming on CARRIE," Flanagan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his director's chair signed by the show's cast. "This has been one of the best experiences of my career, one of the very best ensembles I’ve ever worked with, and already one of my favorite projects ever. Cannot wait for you guys to see what we made."

Based on Stephen King's 1974 bloody novel of the same name, Summer H. Howell will play bullied teen Carrie with newfound telekinetic powers, and the cast also includes Matthew Lillard, Amber Midthunder, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, Katee Sackhoff, and Rahul Kohli.

This is Flanagan's first small-screen project that isn't releasing on Netflix, after he made The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher for the streamer between 2018 and 2023.

His most recent project was a King adaptation, too: The Life of Chuck, released this past summer, was based on the author's novella of the same name and tells the story of the eponymous character in reverse chronological order. The movie stars Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mark Hamill, and Jacob Tremblay.

Carrie was first adapted for the screen by Brian De Palma in 1976, with Sissy Spacek starring as the titular high schooler. Two other big-screen adaptations followed: one in 2002, starring Angela Bettis, and another in 2013, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, neither of which were particularly well-received by critics.

Carrie doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.