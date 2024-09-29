Teacup, a new horror series produced by The Conjuring creator, adapts "the spirit" of the novel it's based on and "not much else"

New horror series Teacup may be based on popular '80s novel Stinger by Robert R. McCammon, but showrunner Ian McCulloch says that his show only really adapts "the spirit" of the book and is otherwise its own beast.

"I think that if I had read the book as a teenager when it came out, I might have felt a little more beholden to it," McCulloch tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Terrifier 3 on the cover and hits newsstands on October 2. "This is a very different kind of adaptation in that it’s really the spirit of the thing and the ideas, and not much else."

While the plot of Stinger didn’t do much for McCulloch, the tension that develops from this very personal cat-and-mouse dynamic with otherworldly elements did. The series centers around a multigenerational family living on an isolated ranch, who are forced together when they come up against a mysterious threat.

The cast includes The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski, Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman, and The English's Chaske Spencer.

Teacup releases on Peacock on October 10, with new episodes dropping weekly. UK release details are still TBC.

