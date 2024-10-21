Stephen King's Carrie TV show in the works from Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan is helming another Stephen King adaptation – and this time it's a TV show based on the 1974 novel Carrie.

Per Deadline, Flanagan is set to executive produce the eight-episode series alongside Trevor Macy, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video. The new show comes as part of Flanagan and Macy's overall deal with Amazon, which includes a TV series and standalone film adaptation of The Dark Tower.

In addition to The Dark Tower, Carrie marks Flanagan's fifth collaboration with King. The others include the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game, and the yet-to-be-released drama The Life of Chuck which stars Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill.

Carrie, King's first novel, hit shelves in 1974. The story follows Carrie White, a bullied teenage girl from an abusive religious household who discovers that she has destructive, telekinetic powers – which she uses to enact (some pretty well-deserved) revenge. A feature-length film, starring Sissy Spacek as Carrie White and Piper Laurie as her abusive religious mother, premiered in 1976 and grossed $33.8 million against a budget of $1 million. Spacek and Laurie received Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively. A made-for-TV sequel was broadcast in 1999, along with a made-for-TV remake in 2002. Another remake starring Chloe Moretz as Carrie White hit theaters in 2023.

Carrie does not yet have a release date. The Life of Chuck is set to hit theaters sometime in 2025.