It: Welcome to Derry's Taylour Paige shares her disappointment over Charlotte Hanlon's surprising decision in the season 1 finale: "I don't buy it"

Charlotte Hanlon had a big change of heart in the final few moments of It: Welcome to Derry season 1, and actor Taylour Paige isn't happy about it

Following It: Welcome to Derry's big season 1 finale, star Taylour Paige has admitted she "wanted more" for her character Charlotte Hanlon.

*Warning! Spoilers below for It: Welcome to Derry episode 8. If you're not up to date, turn back now*

After sending Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise back into his 27-year hibernation, Rose, the Grogans, and Dick Hallorann all make plans to leave the titular town. The Hanlons, however, decide to stick around and take over the former's farm, despite Leroy's earlier protestations. "Maybe the next damn fool mission needs to be together," Charlotte tells her husband with a smile, suggesting that the family will be Derry's new protectors.

"I think, being a mother – at least I can speak to it now after, I wasn't a mother when I was shooting -- but I think becoming a mother gives you these superpowers, and this super kind of compassion," she explained. "That was a nice way to kind of get a little bit of more of Charlotte's inner world and the way that she thinks, and what she believes in, kind of gives you a little bit more color than just like, she’s at home cooking, stewing."

