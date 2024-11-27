Dexter prequel trailer sees Michael C. Hall return as serial killer, and fans are now convinced he's still alive

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

The first full trailer for Dexter: Original Sin has been released and it teases the set-up for the prequel series. Based on the early years of Michael C. Hall's serial killer, it follows him as a young man starting out on his murderous journey.

The younger version is played by Patrick Gibson, but his inner voice sees Hall return to his iconic role. And now, fans are convinced he may be back in an even bigger capacity too. This stems from the opening of the new trailer, which begins where the original show ended: with Dexter bleeding out in the snow.

However, it soon cuts to the killer being rushed to hospital as doctors try desperately to save him. "It really is like they say, your life flashes before your eyes," he says in a voiceover. The trailer then goes on to show a bit of how Dexter came to his profession and his relationship with his dad. Watch it above.

It's the first part of the clip that's been spawning all of the fan theories, though. Posting below the video on YouTube, user Joeblessed wrote: "My predications for the last episode is Dexter waking up from the flashback of his life in the hospital ready to escape." User Timewarpiaman agreed, commenting: "Dexter is alive, he didn't die. He'll be right back. SURPRISE!"

A third fan called Jordycettv joked: "New Blood: 'He's dead. He's 100% dead. We're not retconning it again, he's gone.' Original Sin: 'Just kidding!'" Crooper6052 added: "This’ll never end Dexter living til 90."

Dexter: Original Sin will premiere on December 13 and run for 10 episodes. For more information, check out our guide to all the new TV shows on the way.