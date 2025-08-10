Alien: Earth release schedule: what time is episode 1 on Disney Plus and Hulu?

The thought of Alien: Earth might instill dread into a portion of its audience, but that doesn't mean tracking its (less than straightforward) release schedule has to.

Noah Hawley's Alien series, set two years before Ridley Scott's Alien, is almost here. Below, you'll discover exactly when you can watch it. We have confirmation of the Alien: Earth episode 1 release date and streaming time, its full schedule, episode count, and more.

Then, keep up with other big releases this summer with the Dan Da Dan season 2 release schedule and South Park season 27 release schedule. Still on the fence with Alien: Earth? Our Alien: Earth review might change your mind.

(Image credit: FX Networks)

Alien: Earth episode 1 is available on August 12 on Hulu, FX and Disney Plus from 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern. That's on August 13 at 1:00 AM BST in the UK.

The second episode will also be streaming at that time, with it also airing on FX at 9:30 PM Eastern.

Alien: Earth release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Disney/FX)

New episodes of Alien: Earth will be released every Tuesday, though the first week involves a two-episode premiere. From then on, only one episode will be released a week.

Here's what that looks like as part of the wider Alien: Earth release schedule:

Alien: Earth episode 1: August 12, 2025

Alien: Earth episode 2: August 12, 2025

Alien: Earth episode 3: August 19, 2025

Alien: Earth episode 4: August 26, 2025

Alien: Earth episode 5: September 2, 2025

Alien: Earth episode 6: September 9, 2025

Alien: Earth episode 7: September 16, 2025

Alien: Earth episode 8: September 23, 2025

Where can I watch Alien: Earth?

(Image credit: FX)

Alien: Earth will be streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus worldwide under its Star range. New episodes of Alien: Earth will also be available on Tuesday nights on FX.

How many episodes are in Alien: Earth?

(Image credit: FX Networks)

Alien: Earth will consist of eight episodes, which matches the first season of Noah Hawley's mind-bending classic Legion. The Fargo TV series creator isn't bound to a set episode count in his shows, however, so a second season could possibly go beyond that.

Discover what else is heading your way with our guide to new TV shows and upcoming movies.