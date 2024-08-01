Win a Blu-ray of The First Omen

If you’re a big horror fan, you’ve surely seen Richard Donner’s 1976 shocker The Omen, in which an American diplomat gradually comes to the realisation that his son, Damien, is the prophesied Antichrist. The film has inspired three sequels, a remake, and now a prequel.

Set in Rome in 1971, The First Omen centres on Margaret, an American novitiate (played by Game of Thrones’s Nell Tiger Free), who’s sent to work at a Catholic orphanage; there she uncovers a conspiracy to bring about the birth of... well, you can probably guess.

The First Omen will be available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD from Monday 5 August. Bonus features comprise three featurettes, centred on the character of Margaret, director Arkasha Stevenson, and the use of symbolism within the set designs and the costumes.

Thanks to Elevation Sales we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.



PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Elevation Sales)