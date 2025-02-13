Until Dawn movie gets new trailer, and it looks like a mixture of Cabin in the Woods and Happy Death Day

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming horror movie Until Dawn is here, and it looks just as chilling as the video game.

The trailer opens with a young woman screaming for help as a masked assailant murders her, only for time to reverse and the nightmare starts all over again. "Up the road, there's a place stopped in time," says the narrator as we see a group of young adults run from one monster to another over and over again, as each night presents a new killer. Like a Cabin in the Woods-style Groundhog Day, the group endures bloody zombies, cursed clowns, and an Alien-like pregnancy. Check out the trailer below.

UNTIL DAWN – New Movie Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The movie is of course based on the popular slasher horror Supermassive Games video game of the same name, where players take control of eight young adults and try to survive the monster-packed night time on Blackwood Mountain.

Much like the video game, Until Dawn follows a group of friends who head into a remote valley one year after their friend their friend mysteriously disappeared there. But on their search for answers, the group finds themselves being hunted by a masked killer who murders them one by one, only for them to wake up the next day ready to relive that exact same evening.

The official synopsis reads: "Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the night again and again - only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn."

Until Dawn is directed by Lights Out helmer David F. Sandberg, and written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman. The cast includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare (who reprises his role from the game).

Until Dawn arrives in theaters on April 25. For more, check out our guide to the other upcoming video game movies on the way, as well as upcoming horror movies.