There's a new Mummy movie on the way from the director of Evil Dead Rise and I just want to know if Blumhouse has called Brendan Fraser yet

A new Mummy movie is on the way from Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin - but I'm not getting on board until Brendan Fraser signs a contract.

The upcoming pic is being produced by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, which will be put out by New Line Cinema.

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," Cronin said in a statement.

Cronin helmed Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise, which hit theaters 2023 and effectively re-launched the Evil Dead franchise, earning rave reviews and grossing $147 million against a budget of $14 million.

You might remember, however, that Universal attempted a Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise in 2017, which made about $410 million against a budget of $195 million and was so negatively received by critics that it canceled Universal's plans for a new "Dark Universe" based on the original Universal Classic Monsters. Weirdly enough, Wolf Man, from Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell, is due out from Universal in 2025 but is also being produced by Blumhouse. I'm only slightly confused.

Something terrifying will be unleashed in 2026. pic.twitter.com/kjKKCMuDIQDecember 20, 2024

Fans have already begun writing in their support for Fraser, who starred in 1999's The Mummy - which skyrocketed him to fame and also starred the incomparable Rachel Weisz.

"Brendan Fraser is all what we’re asking for," someone tweeted in response to the news of the new film.

"If Brendan Fraser ain’t returning, than I AIN’T watching," one fan said.

"There is a whole community dedicated to The Mummy (1999), me included, that A. Loves The Mummy B. Loves Brendan Fraser C. Loves Rachel Weisz D. Will only accept another Mummy if both B and C are included in D," someone else said.

The Mummy is out April 17, 2026. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies, or our complete list of movie release dates.