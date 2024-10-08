A new horror sequel with a divisive Rotten Tomatoes score has climbed to the top spot on Netflix

The Platform 2, a sequel to Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's 2019 Netflix horror, has hit number one on the Netflix streaming charts – but not everyone is loving it.

Per the official logline, "As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?"

Gaztelu-Urrutia returns to direct from a screenplay he penned with David Desola, Pedro Rivero, and Egoitz Moreno. The cast includes Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, and Oscar Jaenada.

The flagship film follows various prisoners in a "large, tower-style 'Vertical Self-Management Center' prison" that has a free-floating platform that delivers food to them on a daily schedule – with the inmates at the top allowed to eat as much as they can and the those on the lower floor only receiving scraps. The Platform sits at an 80% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 73% audience score. The sequel has a 47% Critic rating and a 28% audience score.

"The allegorical simplicity of Netflix’s The Platform makes it brilliant—a sequel seems antithetical," The AV Club said in their 2.5-star review.

"Gaztelu-Urrutia seems to be regarding his own concept from level 0, treating it as a frantic all-you-can-eat buffet that may be snatched away at any moment," wrote The Guardian.

The Platform and The Platform 2 are both streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue right now, or, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.