New horror movie with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score gets glowing endorsement from Stephen King

New horror movie Strange Darling has received a glowing endorsement from Stephen King.

In the footage, which you can watch above, rave reviews are quoted – and one comes from none other than horror maestro King, with the author calling the movie "a clever masterpiece". Considering King's genre expertise, that's no small praise.

"I got an advance screener of STRANGE DARLING, and it's really terrific," reads King's full verdict on Twitter. "I'll try to attach the trailer here, because it's also a clever masterpiece. Can't say more; watch the film and you'll understand what the trailer is up to."

"I wish I could say more about STRANGE DARLING, but it's one of those films that's too clever to spoil, so best to say nothing," he added.

The film stands at an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 21 reviews, too, so it looks like we're in for a treat when the movie arrives this month. JT Mollner directs, with Smile's Kyle Gallner and The Fall of the House of Usher's Willa Fitzgerald starring.

The trailer claims the movie is "a dramatization of the true story of the final known killings of the most prolific and unique American serial killer of the 21st Century". Strange Darling sees a one-night stand turn into a murder spree, and the trailer follows Fitzgerald's character desperately trying to escape from Gallner's.

Mike Flanagan has also praised the movie, with a quote in another trailer reading: "Sublimely brilliant… you must go in blind."

Strange Darling arrives in theaters this August 23. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best horror movies to scare yourself silly.