Sequel to one of the best viral horror movies of recent years gets a terrifying new trailer

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer has arrived for Smile 2, and it's suitably terrifying.

The upcoming sequel stars Aladdin star Naomi Scott as Skye Riley, a pop megastar. However, when she witnesses something horrible, she starts to experience a number of disturbing events. Things only get more complicated as she heads on a world tour and her past threatens to make her life spiral out of control.

The new trailer begins with Skye recalling something "terrible" that happened when she witnessed Lukas Gage's character dying. The Smile curse has now latched onto her as she sees the terrifying smile everywhere she goes. In order to try and defeat it, she hatches a plan to die briefly to let the demon go. But will the plan work? We'll have to wait and see...

Alongside Scott, the sequel stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, and Raúl Castillo. Kyle Gallner also returns as Joel from the first movie, the police officer who was cursed by the Smile monster at the end of the original.

Speaking earlier this year, Gage spoke about his role in the movie to Screen Rant: "Parker Finn, the director of that, it was crazy how much he knows this genre of movies and how he was able to recreate it and make it fresh. It was such a cool formula to follow. How did nobody think to do that creepy smile face? My smile face is so good."

This is the second trailer we've seen the for the new horror, after the first gave us a bloody hint at what's to come. We've also seen some hints of the viral marketing that surrounded the first movie too, with an Instagram account and album released from Skye Riley.

Smile 2 is due to be released on October 18, 2024. For more scares, check our guides to all of the upcoming horror movies to add to your watch list.