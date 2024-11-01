Pinocchio horror movie gets creepy first look, casts legendary Nightmare on Elm Street actor

Robert Englund has joined the cast of Pinocchio: Unstrung, another new film in the off-brand Disney horror franchise known as the Twisted Childhood Universe.

Per Variety, the pic the "follows young James as he learns of his grandfather Geppetto’s deadly secret: Pinocchio." You can check out the first look photo above.

Englund joins Cameron Bell, Jessica Balmer, Jack Art Gray. Peter De Souza-Feighoney, and frequent Rob Zombie collaborator Richard Brake.

"Not only is the script dark, twisted and gory, it’s also at times very funny. Todd Masters and his team have created incredible practical effects. Audiences are in for a crazy ride," Brake said in a statement.

Pinocchio: Unstrung is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Scott Jeffrey, the pair behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Yes, this means the Pinocchio horror movie is part of the Poohniverse alongside Bambi: The Reckoning and both Blood and Honey movies. The franchise is building towards an 'Avengers-style crossover' movie call Poohniverse Monsters assemble. Over the last two years, several Disney-owned characters have become public domain... and filmmakers haven't been wasting any time.

Englund is best known for playing Freddy Kreuger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise, and has been terrorizing movie-goers since 1984 with Freddy's burnt face and metal claws (thought perhaps the fedora is the scariest part). The actor has appeared in hundreds of horror project, both big and small, and played Victor Creel, father of the terrifying little boy that would go on to become Vecna, on Stranger Things season 4.

Pinocchio: Unstrung does not yet have a release date.