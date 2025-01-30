Nosferatu has a mistake so obscure you need to be bird expert to notice it – and fans joke that Robert Eggers will be "genuinely upset" when he discovers it

Now that Nosferatu has been released on digital platforms, viewers have been pouring over every minute of Robert Eggers' atmospheric horror. And it seems that one fan has spotted a very niche mistake on their latest rewatch.

"I swear in Nosferatu there's a North American bird call in the background at some point and I felt like a huge geek for noticing," one fan called Yuribeast tweeted before they shared a clip from the movie where Ellen Hutter is mourning the disappearance of her husband. "I KNEW I WASNT TRIPPING. common loon call at 49:47. Robert Eggers you're under arrest," they added.

For those of you who aren't bird experts, the common loon is a diving bird usually found in North America. Nosferatu is set in the fictional German town of Wisborg in the winter. Now, the fan did go on to say that, "I've been informed that they can be found in Northern Germany (they're called great northern divers in Europe) but winter is still the wrong season for them to be doing breeding calls so being annoyingly pedantic wins again."

It's a very niche error, but fans have been speculating about how Robert Eggers would react as a director with a keen eye for detail. "You realize because it's Robert Eggers he's going to be genuinely upset when he finds out about this," replied one , while another quipped : "Eggers about to export DirectorsCut_finalFINAL_2.mov".

Nosferatu tells the chilling story of Count Orlok's (Bill Skarsgård) obsession with Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp) that leads him to a small town in Germany where he terrorizes the citizens. This marks the third adaptation of the film, and one fan has put all of the versions together in a fascinating comparison video.

Nosferatu is available to rent and buy in the US and will be available in the UK from February 3. For more, check out our guides to upcoming horror movies and our pick of the best horror movies of all time.