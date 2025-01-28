Someone has edited all three Nosferatu versions together shot-for-shot, and horror fans are fascinated by one particular parallel

One Nosferatu fan has edited together all three versions of the movie in a fascinating compilation. YouTuber Matt Skuta plays scenes from Nosferatu: Symphony of Terror (1922), Nosferatu the Vampyr (1979), and Nosferatu (2024) side-by-side to compare how each filmmaker tackles different scenes. You can watch it here .

Key moments have been chosen for the short video, including the opening scenes between Thomas Hutter and Ellen Hutter, Ellen's possession scenes, and the final moments of each film. One particular parallel that has fascinated horror fans is how each filmmaker tackles Hutter's arrival at Count Orlok's castle, which you can see at about the one minute 20 mark.

As one commenter pointed out below the video: "1922 Orlok looks very curious and skeptical to see that the visitor has come, as he never had someone to come visit him before. 1979 version shows he look nervous but still greet him in gentlemen manner. 2024 version we see how intimidating he is and very upset he was, how long he waited for him to come. Long distance and full shadows cover his body."

Another pointed out that Robert Eggers' version, which stars Bill Skarsgård in the role, harks back to the film's source material. "No surprise, as 2024 Orlok harking back to book Dracula (also 22 Orlok) whose completely evil with no sympathetic or redeeming traits," they suggested.

Skarsgard previously opened up to GamesRadar+ that playing the ancient vampire took a toll on him. "It was… I don't know, you go places," he explained. "I was really happy to shed the character like, don't get me wrong, I don't think I've ever been so like, 'Fucking get me out of this state of mind.' It was an immense sense of relief on wrap for me. Then, as you separate yourself from it, you start to appreciate the journey that you went through, but it was difficult."

