Nosferatu fans can now cuddle up next to Bill Skarsgard’s Count Orlok thanks to this 6 ft tall cardboard cutout

As if the life-size coffin bed wasn't enough, Focus Features has released a six-foot tall life-size cutout of Bill Skarsgard's Count Orlok - which is now available for purchase.

"We have Nosferatu at home," Focus Features tweeted alongside two photos of the cut-out, which are, of course, in that same shade of dreary blue that the film is colored in. "The Count Orlok life-size cutout is yours to own, eternally."

I mean, if you're one of those people who find Robert Eggers' reimagining of Count Orlok to be very sexy - then this is probably the greatest day of your life. The cut-out stands at 72" x 49", making it six feet tall, and can stand up on its own without support. The description for the cutout reads, "Bring the haunting world of Nosferatu into your space with the Nosferatu Count Orlok standee. This life-size figure captures the sinister presence of one of cinema's most legendary creatures and adds a chilling touch to any room."

We have Nosferatu at home. The Count Orlok life-size cutout is yours to own, eternally: https://t.co/Hsof5wzUYM pic.twitter.com/fNH0T93WsqJanuary 21, 2025

Nosferatu has taken the world by storm, earning $150 million against its $50 million budget since it hit theaters on Christmas Day. The film stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp as Thomas and Ellen Hutter - who, in the dreary 1830s, come face to face with none other than the fleshy, corpse-y, and curiously mustached Count Orlok aka Nosferatu (which is said by Willem Dafoe in the most fun voice possible).

Nosferatu is still in theaters. For more, read our Nosferatu review, or check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, our complete list of movie release dates.