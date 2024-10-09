New Terrifier 3 footage features a deep-cut Art the Clown Easter egg that calls back to the second horror movie

Upcoming horror movie Terrifier 3 has released new footage just days before it's set to release, giving us another sneak peek at Art the Clown as a bloody Santa Claus.

In the clip, which was posted on Twitter by IMDb, we see Terrifier 2 final girl Sienna in a shopping mall around Christmas time when she starts to hear a creepy song play from the speaker above. She then gets a glimpse of a bloody Santa Claus wearing a mask and holding a black trash bag, just as Art does in the first two movies. However, it is all but confirmed that this masked assailant is Art when he turns to look at Sienna, eerily holds up a blood-stained gloved hand, and waves at her. Creepy. Watch the full video below.

Slay bells are ringing. Here's an EXCLUSIVE look at #Terrifier3, in theaters October 11. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/NjpineY84WOctober 8, 2024

But aside from the fact that this may well be the first time Art and Sienna come face to face since the last movie, the most interesting part of the video is the song that plays from the store speaker. Terrifier fans will know that the tune 'The Clown Cafe' is the same song that plays in Sienna’s Nightmare in Terrifier 2 when she is trapped in an otherworldly cafe full of unsuspecting victims who soon get murdered when Art arrives. Does this mean that we will be returning to The Clown Cafe in Terrifer 3? We will just have to wait and see.

This is not the only Terrifier 2 Easter egg included in the third movie though, as in the Terrifier 3 full trailer we see Art back to his usual tricks as he dons a pair of Christmas tree-shaped sunglasses in line with the theme of the movie. But the second movie was where Art first found his love for eyewear when he comedically tried on multiple pairs of silly sunglasses in a Halloween costume shop. Who can ever forget those iconic sunflower sunglasses?

Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton as Art as he wreaks havoc on Miles County once again. The movie is written and directed by Damien Leone and also welcomes back Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, and Elliot Fullam as well as new faces Daniel Roebuck, and The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric.

Terrifier 3 releases on October 11. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.