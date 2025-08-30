New "bad trip" movie from Longlegs and The Monkey director taps The Last of Us and The Summer I Turned Pretty stars as leads

Whispers circulating last week regarding Osgood Perkins' new horror film have now been confirmed by Neon, who have also revealed the film's piar of potential scream queens. Posted on X, along with an image of the director's following script, were the words, "THE YOUNG PEOPLE. A Bad Trip from Osgood Perkins. Starring Lola Tung and Nico Parker. Coming soon."

Tung, who has gained massive attention after starring in The Summer I Turned Pretty, will be joined by Parker, who, besides breaking our hearts in the first episode of The Last of Us season 1, also recently played Astrid in the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon.

While Neon hasn't shared details on what Perkins' creepy new tale will involve, previous reports reveal that The Young People will focus on a girl named Sue who befriends a new classmate named Kitty. What starts like your typical coming-of-age film becomes something far more sinister when Kitty begins to show "troubling red flags."

The film will mark another rapid venture for Osgood, who, after giving the world Longlegs and The Monkey, will return to theaters once again with Keeper, set for release on November 14. There's no confirmed filming schedule for The Young People, but given that Perkins' work process is so fast, we might see it on the earlier side of 2026. It's undoubtedly an impressive turnaround for the filmmaker. Let's just hope his level of quality remains consistent and he continues to scare the snot out of us, this time by returning to potentially one of the scariest places on earth – middle school.